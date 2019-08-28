Have your say

Pompey have been drawn at home to Southampton in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues will face their fierce rivals at Fratton Park the week commencing Monday, September 23.

Kenny Jackett’s men delivered a 2-0 victory at QPR in the second round tonight.

John Marquis and Marcus Harness were on target for the visitors at Loftus Road.

And now Pompey will face Southampton for the first time since 2012 when David Norris’ famous volley at St Mary’s earned the visitors a 2-2 draw.

The Premier League side advance in the competition with a 1-0 win at Fulham last night.

It was a tie so many of the Fratton faithful craves when the draw was being made.

Joe Gallen also told BBC Radio Solent beforehand that he wanted to face the Blues’ south-coast neighbours.