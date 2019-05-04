Have your say

Pompey will meet Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-final.

The Blues’ final day 1-1 draw against Accrington at Fratton Park saw them end the season in fourth.

Ben Close’s 59th-minute strike cancelled out Sean McConville’s opener a minute after the restart.

But the Blues could not find a winner, which would have seen them clinch third spot.

It now means Kenny Jackett’s men will take on the Black Cats, who finished fifth, over two legs to secure a place in the Wembley final.

Sunderland suffered a 2-1 defeat at Southend on the last day of the regular season to set up the showdown with the Blues.

Pompey will travel to the Stadium of Light for the first leg on Sunday May 12 (12.15pm).

The semi-final is then to be decided in the return fixture, which will take place at Fratton Park on Friday May 17 (7.45pm).

Charlton’s 4-0 victory over Rochdale ensured they leapfrogged both Pompey and Jack Ross’ troops to claim a third-place finish.

The Addicks ended on 88 points – the same number as the Blues – but their inferior goal difference ensured they secured a play-off semi-final against Doncaster.

Donny sneaked into the remaining play-off place thanks to their 2-0 win over Coventry.

Lee Bowyer’s men make the trip to the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday May 11 (7.30pm) for the first leg.

The semi-final will be decided at The Valley on Thursday May 16 (7.45pm).

After ending Pompey’s automatic promotion hopes in midweek, seventh-placed Peterborough’s final day victory over Burton was not enough to see them finish sixth, as they missed out on the play-offs.