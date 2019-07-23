Have your say

Pompey will be backed by army of away fans for their League One curtain-raiser.

The Fratton faithful have snapped up the full ticket allocation for the Blues’ opening fixture at Shrewsbury on Saturday, August 3.

Pompey celebrate Brett Pitman's goal at Shrewsbury last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

That means 1,600 supporters will travel to New Meadow.

Despite Pompey kicking off their campaign with a 400-mile round trip, it’s not stopped fans from rallying behind Kenny Jackett’s men.

The Blues aim to start their season with a victory for a third successive year.

Jackett’s troops defeated Rochdale 2-0 in 2017, while they delivered a 1-0 success against Luton 12 months ago.

Pompey defeated Shrewsbury 2-0 in March, with Ben Close and Brett Pitman on target.

James Bolton could face his former side after moving to the south coast this summer on a free transfer after departing the Shrews.

