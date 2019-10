Pompey will mark Armistice Day ahead of kick-off when Oxford visit Fratton Park next month.

The Blues will welcome veterans, Gurkhas and standard bearers on to the pitch prior to kick-off in the League One fixture on Saturday, November 2.

Pompey have selected the meeting with the U’s to pay tribute to the 101st Armistice Day anniversary, which is on Monday, November 11.

The Blues’ kits will be embroidered with a poppy and some seats for the match have been donated to Tickets for Troops.