Pompey will host Scunthorpe in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy.

The Blues will play the Iron at Fratton Park the week commencing January 20, after the draw was made live on TalkSPORT today.

Holders Pompey progressed to the last eight with a 2-1 win at Walsall on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, League Two Scunthorpe booked their passage to the quarter-finals with a 3-1 home win against Manchester City under-21s on Wednesday night.

Pompey lifted the EFL Trophy last season by beating Sunderland 5-4 on penalties, after the game finished 2-2 after extra-time.

This season’s final will take place at Wembley on Sunday, April 5.

Other fixtures:

Exeter v Stevenage

Salford City v Accrington

Newport v Leicester under-21s