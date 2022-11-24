The draw for the round of 16 games takes place this afternoon at 4.30pm – with fans able to watch it live on Sky Sports News.

The Blues booked their place in the third round of the competition thanks to a 2-0 win at League One rivals Ipswich on Tuesday night.

That banked Danny Cowley’s side another £20,000 in prize money, which is added to the £40,000 already earned from their involvement this season.

Another guaranteed £40,000 awaits Pompey if they can navigate their way to the quarter-finals – but to do so they must see off another Southern Section opponent, with the competition remaining regionalised at this stage.

The Blues can be drawn against any of the seven other remaining sides in that half of the draw at home or away, meaning a possible tie against AFC Wimbledon, Bristol Rovers, Chelsea under-21s, Cheltenham, MK Dons, Plymouth or Stevenage awaits on the week commencing December 12.

It’s only from the quarter-final stage that fixtures can be between northern and southern teams.

Talking of which, Accrington, Bolton, Burton, Lincoln, Manchester United under-21s, Port Vale and either Everton under-21s or Mansfield (game to be played on November 30) are the teams remaining from the north.

Pompey defender Zak Swanson is congratulated following his goal against Ipswich on Tuesday night

Pompey will be ball number seven in the southern section draw.