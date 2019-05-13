Have your say

AFC Portchester have confirmed they will host Pompey in a pre-season friendly.

The game has been pencilled in for Saturday, July 20 (3pm) at the Crest Finance Stadium.

The Blues kick-off their summer schedule with a trip to Ireland, where they will play UCD on Saturday, July 10.

That is then followed by the annual visit to Westleigh Park and a game against the Hawks on Saturday, July 13.

Pompey are still targeting ‘high-level’ opposition to complete their summer friendly programme, which also includes Blues XI sides.

It is expected a Pompey Xi will be on show for the game against AFC Portchester.