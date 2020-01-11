Have your say

Pompey are on the verge of unveiling their Milton End blueprint.

During today’s Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, it was announced that details will be released early next week ahead of lodging a planning application.

Proposed work on that part of the ground, which houses both away fans and home supporters, is seen as a key piece in owners Tornante’s ambitious vision for Fratton Park.

In November, chief executive Mark Catlin revealed the potential redevelopment of Fratton station was pivotal to those plans.

And he admitted such work would be largely reliant on assistance from Network Rail and Portsmouth City Council.

It’s been stated that Fratton station must be overhauled in order to meet increased demands generated by a Fratton Park capacity rise.

Fratton Park's Milton End Picture: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

The same month, Catlin revealed the Blues are purchasing property around PO4.

Since August 2017, the club have been quietly obtaining housing which neighbours their Frogmore Road stadium.

The policy is again driven by the Blues’ long-term vision of expanding Fratton Park.