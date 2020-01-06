Freescoring Conor Chaplin can expect to be welcomed back to Fratton Park with open arms.

But Pompey then have to find a way to keep the huge fans’ favourite under wraps, after being paired with Barnsley in the FA Cup.

Kenny Jackett’s men have been given a home tie with the Championship side in the fourth round of the competition after Saturday’s win at Fleetwood.

And that means a reunion with the homegrown striker, after he moved to Oakwell from Coventry in the summer.

Chaplin scored 25 goals in 122 games after making his senior bow at the end of 2014 and he’s in lethal current form for the Tykes - smashing in eight goals in 11.

Blues assistant Joe Gallen knows he will get a special reception and the Blues face a testing challenge trying to tame the 22-year-old’s killer instinct in front of goal.

Conor Chaplin

Gallen said: ‘It will be good to see him. He’s a fantastic person and everyone around the club has a lot of time for Conor.

‘He’s managed to get himself to the Championship with Barnsley via Coventry and of late has been scoring a lot of goals.

‘He’s someone we respect and have a lot of time for. I’m sure our fans will be very pleased to see him.

‘But ultimately we have to try to stop him from scoring and dealing with that left foot.

‘We are going to have keep a close eye on him.

‘I’m sure he will get a good reception but when the game starts we’ll have to do a job on him - and that will not be easy.’

Gallen welcomed the prospect of a home tie in the fourth round after the long trip to Fleetwood at the weekend.

He added: ‘It’s a home game and at home our form is very good.

‘We’ve been very confident in our home games this season, but we understand Barnsley is a tough game against a side who pipped us to promotion.

‘So we expect to put in a performance on the day and will be doing everything to get through.’

The fourth round ties will take place from January 24-27.