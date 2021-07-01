Gavin Bazunu could join his Republic of Ireland team-mate Ronan Curtis at Pompey training today. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

And Ronan Curtis could well be joined at the Blues’ training ground by international team-mate Gavin Bazunu.

Curtis was handed additional time off by Pompey following his Eire involvement at the start of the month.

The winger was part of Stephen Kenny’s squad for June friendlies against Andorra and Hungary, making one appearance.

As a result, Danny Cowley granted permission not to attend the opening three days of the Blues’ pre-season return.

However, Curtis is today scheduled to return to their Hilsea training base – and potentially Bazunu may join him.

Like the former Derry man, the goalkeeper was part of the Republic of Ireland’s two-game friendly programme.

Bazunu started both matches, including being handed the full 90 minutes in the 4-1 triumph over Andorra.

Pompey have been negotiating a season-long loan with Manchester City for the highly-regarded 19-year-old.

It is understood Fratton Park has remained Bazunu’s preferred destination throughout the lengtht process, offering optimism to Cowley.

He could well be unveiled today, timing his arrival with the pre-season return of international colleague Curtis.

So far, new goalkeeping coach Michael Poke has been overseeing Alex Bass and two triallists in training.

Now Bazunu is poised to sign up – and will be challenged to fight it out with Bass for Pompey’s number-one spot.

The Dublin-born stopper last season featured 32 times for Rochdale in League One.

In addition, he made his Republic of Ireland debut in March, having previously represented his country at various age levels.

In total, Bazunu has four international caps – three fewer than Curtis’ haul of seven.

Pompey have already recruited Liam Vincent, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe this summer.

