Portsmouth transfer gossip: Blues have 'agreed to sign' Arsenal youngster Zak Swanson after seeing off host of clubs

According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old is on his way to Fratton Park after the Blues saw off a host of other clubs for his signature.

The same report claims the right-back has also been given the green light to leave the Emirates by boss Mikel Arteta, despite being named on the Gunners’ bench 15 times during their 2021-22 Premier League run-in.

Swanson has been with Arsenal for 15 years, originally joining their youth ranks as a six-year-old.

Arsneal youngster Zak Swanson has been linked with a move to Pompey Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Since then he’s featured regularly for the Gunners’ under-23s in Premier League 2 and been part of the first-team picture without making his senior bow.

He’s also spent time abroad after sending the first half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Dutch second-tier side MVV Maastricht.

Danny Cowley is on the look for a right-back, who can also operate as a centre-half.

Hayden Carter fulfilled those duties last season while on loan from Championship Blackburn.

However, he’s since returned to Ewood Park, while Mahlon Romeo has also left Fratton Park following a similar arrangement and also featuring on the right-hand side of the Blues’ defence.

Cowley’s search for reinforcements in that area has seen him take Andre Wisdom on trial, with the former Liverpool and Derby defender playing 45 minutes in each of Pompey’s pre-season friendlies against the Hawks and Gosport over the weekend.

Yet news of the Blues’ apparent interest and closeness to Swanson could scupper his hopes of a permanent Fratton Park stay.

Pompey flew out to Spain on Monday morning for a week-long training camp in Murcia.