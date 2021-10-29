That’s according to Football League World, who also claim Championship duo Barnsley and Millwall – alongside MK Dons and Morecambe – are also keen on the Congo international.

The 26-year-old is seen as the Latics’ star man, with his silky skills and eye for a goal making him a massive favourite at Boundary Park.

He’s been with Keith Curle’s side since October 2020, after arriving on a free transfer from Bulgarian side Tsarsko Selo, and has adapted superbly to life in England after previous spells in France, Romania and Algeria.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He's racked up 57 appearances in that time, scoring 11 goals – while Bahamboula isn’t short of assists, either, with 12 to his name as well.

His outstanding form prompted Oldham to offer him a new deal last March – and Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock to offer him a trial at the Riverside Stadium in the summer.

A move never materialised, though, with the emergence of young Jeremy Sivi at Boro a factor in that decision.

However, that hasn’t stopped attacking midfielder Bahamboula gaining admirers from elsewhere, with Pompey among those supposedly keeping tabs on developments.

Oldham midfielder Dylan Bahamboula. Picture: James Gill/Getty Images