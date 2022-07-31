Journalist Alan Nixon claims that Danny Cowley is interested in signing the centre-back on a season-long loan from Turf Moor.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks with the Clarets but has just one appearance to his name when he featured in the League Cup against Millwall last term.

Indeed, the central defender spent the second half of last season on loan with League Two side Barrow, where he featured 21 times as well as scoring on one occasion.

Thomas is highly regarded in Lancashire when, only last year, he put pen to paper on a three-year deal which runs out in 2024.

The news comes after Cowley revealed on Saturday that skipper Clark Robertson sustained a foot injury in a pre-season friendly against Coventry last week, although his absence will only be short term.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday, Sean Raggett is still returning from a back injury, with the Blues boss admitting the 29-year-old had to have a steroid injection to get through the season-opener.

Reinforcement in the central defensive area was added last week when the Blues fought off Championship competition to sign former Reading man Michael Morrison on a one-year deal.

Meanwhile, a decision is set to be made on the future of Haji Mnoga with the Blues boss toying with the idea of sending the 20-year-old out on loan.

Thomas adds to the long list of names eyed by the Fratton Park outfit during the window, which have included the likes of Matt Butcher, Will Boyle and Kyle Wootton.

Should the rumours be true, Thomas would join Marlon Pack, Zak Swanson, Joe Rafferty, Colby Bishop, Joe Pigott, Josh Oluwayemi, Josh Griffiths and Morrison in arriving through the doors at PO4 this summer.