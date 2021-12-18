The 43-year-old was recently in attendance for AFC Bournemouth development squad’s clash with West Brom under-23s.

While the Pompey head coach has also been viewing fixtures abroad – including Scotland and Belgium.

And there could be a number of players who Cowley could move for with their contracts expiring at the end of the season in the latter.

By scouting players nearing their deal’s end, the door opens to discount prices in January or for free transfers next summer.

Click through the list to see who could make a move to the south coast from Belgium.

1. Jordi Amat - KAS Eupen The former Swansea City defender is no stranger at English football after making over 50 Premier League appearances, and at 29-years-old has plenty of football in his yet. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

2. Trent Sainsbury - KV Kortrijk The Australia international centre-back has played 17 league games this season, while scoring once. The 29-year-old has enjoyed his time in Belgium after spells in China and at Inter Milan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Photo: Cameron Spencer Photo Sales

3. Cameron Humphreys - SV Zulte Waregem The former Manchester City youth product has tasted senior football entirely in Belgium with Zulte Wargem and now Excelsior. Humphreys may be an ideal target for Pompey due to the Englishman's ability on the ball and composure in possession.. The 23-year-old has been a member of a defence that has kept two clean sheets this term. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: BRUNO FAHY Photo Sales

4. Jonas Bager - Union SG The 25-year-old has made 18 league appearances this season, while keeping seven clean sheets. Bager has formed a strong partnership with Fratton favourite Christian Burgess with the club sitting top of the league. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: BRUNO FAHY Photo Sales