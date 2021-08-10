New Pompey signing Louis Thompson

The 26-year-old has put pen to a paper on a one-year deal – with the club option of a further 12 months – after leaving Norwich at the end of last season.

The terms offered by the Blues is performance-based as initially reported by The News last week.

The midfielder’s signing comes less that 12 hours after Pompey announced the arrival of Joe Morrell on a three-year deal.

He is manager Danny Cowley 12th new recruit of the current transfer window.

The former Wales under-21 international is expected to be available for tonight’s trip to Millwall in the Carabao Cup and will wear the number 23 shirt during the 2021-22 campaign.

Thompson began his career at Swindon and his performances for the Robins earned a switch to Norwich in 2014.

He played 14 times for them and has had several spells out on loan, including at MK Dons last season.