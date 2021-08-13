Portsmouth transfer news: Blues prepared to wait year for Accrington midfielder Matt Butcher - despite Ipswich interest

The News understands that the Blues are willing to bide their time on a move for the Denmead lad, with Butcher’s existing two-year deal at the Crown Ground due to expire next season.

A free transfer move appeals to the Fratton Park outfit, who were told any move this summer would command a fee.

And they are ready to hold fire for 12 months – despite Ipswich also showing interest in the former Bournemouth academy graduate.

Butcher is understood to be happy at Accy, after joining from the Cherries for an undisclosed fee last August.

Despite having little senior experience, Butcher proved to be one of the best performers in a Stanley side that punched well above their weight to finish 11th in League One last term.

He made 49 appearances in total, scoring twice, and has been in John Coleman’s starting XI for both of Accrington’s games to date this season.

A move back to the south coast would appeal, though, with Butcher a life-long Pompey fan and the Blues making their interest known back at the start of June.

Former Cowplain School pupil Matt Butcher is currently plying his trade at Accrington. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Blues have so far recruited four new midfielders this summer – Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson.