Bristol Live claim the 22-year-old is on a Bristol City ‘internal club watch list’ after being linked with a move to Ashton Gate in the summer.

And while they state there is ‘no motivation’ at present to follow up that interest in the left-back, that could change if the Blues’ liking for the player develops in January.

There is also a suggestion that if Robins boss Nigel Pearson allows Jay Dasilva – who is currently behind Callum O’Dowda and former Pompey loanee Cam Pring in the battle for their left-wing-back position – then Guinness-Walker would fit the profile of the Championship club’s recruitment requirements.

The Dons defender’s future has been the subject of speculation after The Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon reported over the weekend that Danny Cowley wanted to tie up a deal for the left-back in January.

He claimed that Pompey have ‘money for a promotion bid’ and want to land a player they rate as ‘one of the best in the division’ next month.

Guinness-Walker is out of contract at the end of the season, which would reduce any transfer fee.

It could also force Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson to cash in on the player now rather than risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

Left-sided Wimbledon defender Nesta Guinness-Walker Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

However, it remains unlikely that the Blues will be able to buy players on permanent deals in January.

The loan market appears the best route fo new arrivals to Fratton Park – not unless Cowley can move on current fringe players whose contracts also expire at the season’s end. A plan he has been working on in the build-up to next month’s transfer window.

The Pompey head coach has been short of options in the left-back department this season, with Lee Brown currently out with a hamstring injury, while youngster Liam Vincent is yet to feature as he recovers from a stress fracture.

That has seen Reeco Hackett play as a left-wing back in recent games, while Connor Ogiivie – signed as a left-back in the summer – is currently operating as a centre-back because of an injury to Clark Robertson.

Guinness-Walker, who played as a left-sided centre-back in the Dons’ 2-2 draw at Wycombe on Saturday, has made 80 appearances for the Plough Lane side since signing from Met Police in 2019.

He’s a former Spurs and Chelsea trainee and has featured for the Dons 23 times this season.

The defender has already played twice against Cowley’s men this season – starting Wimbledon’s’ Papa John’s Trophy win against the Blues in September as well as Pompey’s 2-1 league victory at Fratton Park last month.

And he’ll likely add to that this Saturday, with Cowley & Co due at Plough Lane for the reverse third-tier fixture.