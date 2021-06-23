Portsmouth transfer news: Clark Robertson reveals his top priority after completing move from Rotherham

Clark Robertson has signed a two-year deal at Fratton Park. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The central-defender was unveiled as head coach Danny Cowley’s second arrival of the summer last night, following youngster Liam Vincent through the door at Fratton Park.

Robertson’s free transfer move will become official on July 1, following the expiry of his Rotherham contract.

The 27-year-old played 69 times for the Millers and helped them return to the Championship at the end of the 2019-20 season.

He featured 16 times for the New York Stadium outfit last term as Paul Warne’s side suffered relegation.

But he’s eager to return to the second tier as soon as possible – and the Scot is convinced that can be achieved at the Blues.

Robertson told the club website: ‘I’m delighted – ever since the manager phoned me, it’s something that I’ve been really excited about.

‘With the plans he’s got in place for this club going forward, and also for me personally, I wanted to be a part of that.

‘He put a presentation together of how he sees me playing and the style of football he wants suits my game. I can’t wait to get going.

‘I’ve come down from the Championship and I want to get back there as soon as possible – hopefully I can do that with Pompey.

‘The reason I came here is because I want another promotion under my belt and I know how to get out of this league.

‘Everyone will be pushing together to try to get the club going in an upward trend again and it’s definitely an exciting time.’

Robertson added he and his wife were excited at the prospect of moving to the south coast.

Meanwhile, the defender – who last featured at PO4 in November 2019, when the Blues beat Rotherham 3-2 – was also looking forward to running out at Fratton Park with the fans cheers him on.

‘My missus and I are buzzing about coming down to the south coast and looking forward to settling into life here,’ he added.