That’s the verdict of The Coventry Telegraph’s Andy Turner, who believes a move to Fratton Park for the Irishman would undoubtedly benefit the Blues.

Meanwhile, any potential switch would free up room in Sky Blues boss Mark Robins’ transfer budget as he too looks to add to his ranks before next Tuesday’s transfer window deadline.

As revealed by The News, Pompey boss Danny Cowley has identified Shipley as the kind of forward-thinking option who would bolster his side’s attacking prowess and put additional pressure on opposition defences.

The 23-year-old played a key role on Coventry’s 2019-20 League One title win, scoring five goals in 31 third-tier appearances that season.

He racked up 27 Championship outings last term, scoring three times, as Robins’ side finished 16th.

But five games into the current campaign, Shipley has featured just once – Coventry’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Northampton in the Carabao Cup.

The former Republic of Ireland international has been an unused substitute in the Sky Blues’ four other games – all in the Championship.

Pompey are interested in a loan move for Coventry midfielder Jordan Shipley. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And with Robins keen to make room for further additions, Turner believes a loan move for Shipley makes sense.

The Coventry Telegraph’s Sky Blues reporter said: ‘Robins wants to add at least one more player in the window and easing the wage bill would help.

‘Whether Jordan would go remains to be seen, but he’s a sensible lad, young and ambitious, and he’ll want to play football.

‘Looking from the outside, Pompey looks like a good option for him to get quality game time and continue his development, with a view to either get back in his manager’s thoughts or lay down the foundations for his longer term future.’

Despite being receptive of a move away for the 23-year-old, Robins apparently thinks highly of the Leamington Spa-born ace.

But a lack of first-team opportunities means he has to think of alternatives.

Turner added: ‘Jordan’s an attack-minded midfielder with a fierce left foot that gets him the occasional goal.

‘Having come up through the academy, the local lad has played his part in the club’s rise to the Championship but found it tough to get regular starts last season.

‘It was his first taste of that level, and he’s slipped down the pecking order this term.

‘Although well regarded by the manager, it’s doubtful that Robins can guarantee him regular first team action and a loan might just suit both parties.’