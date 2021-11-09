Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley focused on the here and now despite being in January attack mode

But the Pompey boss insisted his primary focus remains getting the most out of his current set of players as he looks to turn around an underwhelming season to date.

Cowley has admitted to The News that a centre-back and a striker are on his new year wanted list as he attempts to rescue the campaign.

But in order to do so, the Blues will need to be creative in generating the funds they need to turn window shopping into actual transactions.

This guarantees Cowley has his work cut out between now and the close of the transfer window on Monday, January 31.

Yet the head coach, whose side sit currently sits 14th in the League One table, knows he still has the here and now to deal with.

And with Pompey having 11 fixtures to focus on before any transfer movement can take place, he’s committed to ensuring all his players – regardless of their futures – are equipped to give their absolute best to the Blues’ cause.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has plans in place for the here and now - and January Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Speaking on Monday ahead of tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy game against Crystal Palace under-21s, Cowley said: ‘There's 56 days (until the January transfer window opens), so for us our focus has to be on trying to ensure we get absolutely everything we can out of this group of players.

‘Because, within a 56 day period, there's an awful lot of football still to be played.

‘At the forefront of my mind at the moment is how to find the best way of continuing the run that we're on.

‘We're four unbeaten and we’ve had two wins and two clean sheets and that's something for us to look positively on and try to build on.