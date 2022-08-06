Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley inundated with requests to take Blues youngster on loan

Pompey youngster Dan Gifford is a player in demand

The Blues are being inundated with calls regarding the 18-year-old, who will be given another opportunity to gain much-needed first-team football lower down the football pyramid.

The striker was loaned out to Bognor in the Isthmian League last season as he got his first taste of senior action.

And it was a move that benefitted all concerned as the academy product bagged 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Rocks.

That took his goal tally for the season to 24, with 14 scored for the Blues’ under-18s as well.

Now with a proper Pompey first-team pre-season under his belt, too, clubs are lining up to make the most of his talent.

The only thing left to do is for Danny Cowley to decide which move will suit the youngster best.

‘There’s been so much interest in Dan,’ said the Blues boss.

‘I feel like is agent, the calls I’ve had to pick up on Dan.

‘I’m just going to have to make a decision on where he goes.’

Gifford featured in seven of Pompey’s nine pre-season friendlies ahead of last weekend’s season-opener against Sheffield Wednesday.

He scored the winner in a 3-2 win against Barnet at The Hive – the Blues’ last warm-up fixture – but was not involved in the 3-3 draw at Hillsborough as summer arrivals Joe Pigott, Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett got the nod.

Any loan would be a youth experience move, allowing the Blues to recall Gifford at 24 hours notice and handing Cowley the chance to utilise the teenager in this year’s Papa John’s Trophy.