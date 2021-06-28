Blues fans’ long wait for some positive news on the transfer front was rewarded last week when three new players arrived through the Fratton Park door.

Clark Robertson, Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe all signed up to the Cowley project at PO4 to provide a welcome boost.

Meanwhile, a deal for Manchester City’s Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu edged closer, with the stopper’s arrival expected to be announced in the coming days.

Those deals, along with Liam Vincent’s arrival earlier in the month and 10 triallists, helped boost numbers as the new-look Blues returned for pre-season duty today. Although, Tunnicliffe was absent as he was getting married.

Yet, attention has already turned to who else could be joining last week’s trio and Bazunu in making Fratton Park their new home?

And, with that in mind, Cowley re-emphasised a need for patience as he maintained his stance that he’s not prepared to compromise on what and who he wants.

Asked whether more incomngs would be announced this week, Cowley told The News: ‘We'll have to wait and see. We're certainly working hard at it.

Danny Cowley with his Pompey players on the first day of pre-season training. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘We're still quite a way short from where we need to be and want to be, but we made some good progress in the last seven to 10 days, which has been really pleasing.

‘Like I said before, I'm not willing to compromise.

‘I know what we need to where we want to go, so we have to stay patient, which is not a virtue me or Nicky were born with.

‘But it's important that we wait, because we know the value will come later in the market.

‘You often find when there’s an international competition in the summer, like the Euros this year, there's very little happening in the Premiership, so very little transfer activity at that level, and as a consequence there's less in the Championship, League One and League Two.

‘It's all a chain and the chain hasn't started moving yet.