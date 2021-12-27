Details emerged last week that the Blues had joined Sheffield Wednesday in the race for the left-back’s signature in January.

After allegedly impressing both Steve Bruce and his Toon successor Eddie Howe in first-team training this term, the latter is supposedly hoping to send the starlet out on loan to gain experience.

But the former Lincoln boss has dismissed claims he is interested in signing the youngster.

The Fratton Park outfit are expected to be busy this winter, with Cowley looking to reshape his squad to bolster Pompey’s play-off hopes.

But Bondswell won’t be joining the Blues next month.

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: ‘There’s no truth in that.

Pompey had been linked with young Newcastle left-back Matty Bondswell. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

‘He is a player who I have some awareness of, but he’s not even been on any of our lists or on our radar and I’m not quite sure where that name has come from.’

Reeco Hackett has also flourished in the role in recent weeks, while Connor Ogilvie could potentially return to his natural position when the previously-injured Clark Robertson returns to full fitness in the coming weeks.

Despite his Bondswell denial, Cowley reaffirmed he’s hope of enhancing a number of positions in the window.

He added: ‘We’re looking to improve in a number of positions if we can.

‘We’re respectful that we might have to move out before we move in.

‘But it’s certainly a very important window to us.

‘I think the summer window and this window, even though January is a notoriously difficult window, it’s very, very important if we’re going to continue to make the progress at the speed that we would like.

‘Our ambition is to leave the January window in a better place than when we entered it and that’s our sole focus.’