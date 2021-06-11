Portsmouth transfer news: Former Blues midfielder backs Danny Cowley to bring back Spurs youngster Harvey White

And he has urged the Blues boss to strike a deal to bring the highly-rated Spurs youngster back to Fratton Park on another loan.

White spent the second half of last season at Pompey after being recruited by former manager Kenny Jackett.

He made 22 appearances in total, scoring once – the winner in a 1-0 victory at Oxford.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But only six of those outings were starts, with just one coming after Danny Cowley was handed the first-team reigns in mid-March.

The 19-year-old did feature in nine of the 12 games the new manager was given to secure a Blues play-off spot.

And since his return to Spurs, Cowley has admitted he’s spoken to interim Tottenham boss Ryan Mason to see if another loan option is available.

The new Blues head coach is eager to put his own stamp on the senior set-up at Fratton Park, with young, hungry players central to that vision.

Danny Cowley with former Pompey loanee Harvey White

And according to Norris, White fits into that remit perfectly.

He told The Transfer Tavern: ‘If they could get him that would be a good signing.

‘The couple of people I spoke to said he looks hungry and wants to improve.