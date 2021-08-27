Portsmouth transfer news: Medical done as Blues close in on loan deal for Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez
Pompey are closing in on a deal for Arsenal’s teen starlet Miguel Azeez.
The Blues are set to seal a season-long loan for the highly-regarded and much-touted Gunners midfielder.
The News yesterday revealed the 18-year-old was in Cowley’s sights, ahead of the Londoner being spotted at the club’s Roko training base.
A medical has now taken place with everything progressing smoothly, as the Pompey head coach gets the talent he believes will bring a sheen of class to his midfield.
No deal is currently expected to be announced today, however, after the Blues squad flew north ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Wigan Athletic.