Portsmouth transfer news: Medical done as Blues close in on loan deal for Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez

Pompey are closing in on a deal for Arsenal’s teen starlet Miguel Azeez.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 27th August 2021, 5:33 pm

The Blues are set to seal a season-long loan for the highly-regarded and much-touted Gunners midfielder.

The News yesterday revealed the 18-year-old was in Cowley’s sights, ahead of the Londoner being spotted at the club’s Roko training base.

A medical has now taken place with everything progressing smoothly, as the Pompey head coach gets the talent he believes will bring a sheen of class to his midfield.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No deal is currently expected to be announced today, however, after the Blues squad flew north ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with Wigan Athletic.

Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez is closing in on a loan move to Pompey. Picture: Martin Sidorjak/Getty Images