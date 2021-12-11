The Blues are likely to send some of their current loan contingent back to their parent clubs in January to free up space for new arrivals in the transfer window.

Striker Hirst fits into that category, having arrived from Premier League Leicester on a season-long deal in the summer.

After a stuttering start to his Pompey career, Hirst has come of age over the past month in the injury absence of fellow striker John Marquis.

His dramatic maiden Blues goal against Crystal Palace under-21s allowed Cowley’s side to unexpectedly progress to the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Meanwhile, he bagged his first English league goal shortly as Pompey romped to a 3-0 league win at Lincoln.

Despite his good form – and keeping Marquis out of the starting XI following his return – Hirst is yet to sit down with the manager to discuss his Fratton Park fate.

George Hirst, centre, celebrates his goal against Lincoln. Picture: Chesterton/phcimages.com

When asked if talks had taken place, he said: ‘No, nothing.

‘We take each game as it comes as we always do and nothing changes going into January.

‘We’ll go into January and see where we’re at.

‘I've worked my way into the team and I’m trying to stay in there for the foreseeable future, really.

‘It’s just about me putting the work in and hopefully scoring more goals and answering the questions with my performances.’

Despite growing speculation surrounding the January transfer window, with Cowley expecting two loan departures and arrivals, Hirst isn’t worried about what the future might hold.

The striker added: ‘We’ve not spoken about that (my future), and it’s probably a conversation that happens nearer the time or it might not, so I’m taking each day as it comes.’