Portsmouth transfer news: Released Craig MacGillivray completes move to Charlton

Former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray has signed for Charlton Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The Scot has signed a two-year deal at the Addicks following his Fratton Park departure, ending weeks of speculation regarding his future.

It became apparent early on, after the Blues’ disappointing finish to the 2020-21 season, that MacGillivray’s three-year stay at Pompey was unlikely to be extended, with his current dealing running out on July 1.

He wasn’t offered a contract extension despite being named The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Year, leading him to be linked with the likes of both Ipswich and Charlton

It’s Nigel Adkins side who have won the race for his signature, though, with MacGillivray joining former Pompey target Jayden Stockley in making the move to The Valley.

Charlton also announced the departure of Ben Amos today – a move which opened the door for MacGilivray to make the switch.

In total, the former Shrewsbury man made 134 Blues appearances after arriving in 2018.

Last season MacGillivray kept 16 clean sheets in 52 Pompey outings.

He told Chalrton’s website: ‘I'm over the moon. As soon as I heard Charlton were interested, there were other opportunities that arose but I knew wanted to come to this football club. You just have to look at the size of it, its history, that ticked all the boxes for me.’