And according to Yorkshire Live, a deal could materialise – along with a loan move for former Blues midfielder George Byers – this week and in time for the Owls’ Carabao Cup first-round game against Huddersfield on Sunday.

The ex-Southampton winger is reportedly in talks with Darren Moore’s outfit ahead of a potential free transfer.

The 24-year-old free agent worked with Moore at Doncaster Rovers last season – a spell that saw him score three goals and assist in eight over 30 appearances – with the Wednesday boss keen for a reunion at Hillsborough as he continues to shape his squad ahead their League One campaign.

Pompey made enquiries about Sims earlier this summer after his Saints exit.

However, a move is yet to materialise as Blues boss Danny Cowley continues to weigh up his options.

At present, Pompey are well-stocked in the wide areas, with Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness, Michael Jacobs, and Recco Hackett-Fairchild all capable of playing down the flanks.

Cowley has also brought in former Birmingham youngster Jayden Reid following a successful loan spell – but he faces a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury in Saturday’s friendly against Luton.

Former Southampton winger Josh Sims. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

A potential move away from Fratton Park for either Ronan Curtis or Michael Jacobs, who has been linked with Ipswich, could prompt Cowley to re-evaluate his options.