Reported Pompey target Guy Melamed. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire

The National claims the striker’s agent is in advanced talks over a homecoming for the now former St Johnstone player following his McDiarmid Park departure at the end of last season.

The Blues had been joined by Sunderland and Ipswich in being linked with the 28-year-old.

But it now looks like a return to his homeland will be the next step in Melamed’s career.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Maccabi Netanya front man moved to St Johnstone in October 2020 and scored seven goals in 23 appearances for Callum Davidson’s side.

He established himself as a key player for the Perth side as they recorded a historic cup double – but was an unused substitute as the Saints claimed a 1-0 Scottish Cup final win against Hibs on May 22.

Davidson admitted that Melamed was offered good terms to remain at the Scottish Premiership.

And regardless of current negotiations with clubs back in his native Israel, he said the door remained open for the forward to make a McDiarmid Park return.

The National reports Davidson as saying: ‘We made him a very good offer to stay but his agent has said he will wait and see.

‘It’s unfortunate we haven’t been able to come to an agreement. We have to move on but things can change quickly in football.

‘Right now the offer is still there if Guy changes his mind and decides he wants to play for us next season.’

Pompey are after striking reinforcements this summer.