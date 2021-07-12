Portsmouth transfer news: The numbers Danny Cowley still wants after completing move for Kieron Freeman

The Blues completed their sixth signing of the current transfer window on Sunday when they re-signed former loanee Kieron Freeman following his Swansea release.

The 29-year-old has joined on a two-year deal, with the club having the option of a third.

He represents another key part of the rebuild the head coach is currently undertaking at Fratton Park.

But Cowley confessed that, in an ideal world, he would like to add ‘eight or nine’ more players to his Pompey roster between now and the end of the summer.

If that happened, it would take his recruitment drive up to 15 new arrivals – a figure that’s equal to the number of senior players who left the club following the disappointing conclusion to the 2020-21 season.

Several young players of the ilk of Liam Vincent would no doubt form part of that purchasing power, with the head coach currently casting his eye over a number of triallists – including former Norwich youngster Gassan Ahadme, who scored a hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-2 win at the Hawks.

Experienced former Southampton player Jake Hesketh and ex-Doncaster Rovers midfielder Madger Gomes were also present at the Westleigh Park fixture as Pompey now prepare to head off to St George’s Park for a five-day training camp.

Kieron Freeman during his 2015-16 Pompey loan spell.

Meanwhile, Cowley has already stated that the loan market will play an important role as he bids to completely overhaul the options available to him ahead of another anticipated promotion push.

Players sales could add to that figure as well, with the Blues anticipating bids for the likes of Ronan Curtis as the window progresses.

In the meantime, though, Cowley knows the arrival of Freeman will not be the last player he welcomes through the doors at Fratton Park.

He told The News: ‘We know we're a long way from where we want to be in terms of recruitment.

‘We still want to bring in eight or nine players to this group.

‘For us to safely navigate through pre-season, it's important we have some triallists with us. Hopefully we have given them a really good way into their season.

‘It would be great if we could take one or two but time will tell.’

Freeman’s arrival represents his second spell at Pompey, having played seven games during a loan spell from Sheffield United during the 2015-16 season.

He joins Vincent, Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Gavin Bazunu in joining the Blues this summer.