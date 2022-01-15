And the Fratton faithful have welcomed him with open arms as he begins a new chapter – albeit a temporary one – in his career with the Blues.

After becoming boss Danny Cowley’s first signing of the January transfer window, signing a deal until the end of the season, the on-loan 22-year-old Blackburn defender said he was ‘Delighted to sign for such a big club in @Pompey on loan’.

He then added that he was ‘looking forward to getting started’.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it seems the feeling is mutual, with many Pompey fans desperate to have him involved as quickly as possible.

@pompeypaul72 responded to Carter’s tweet by saying: ‘Welcome and good luck Hayden.

‘Hope it’s not too startling for you! Fingers crossed it goes well for you and our club’.

@abbygal1964 replied by saying: ‘Welcome to our Club, Hayden.

Pompey new-boy Hayden Carter. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

‘Good Luck for the rest of the Season & hope everything goes well’.

@Lawro77 wrote: ‘Good luck, hope it’s a success for both parties’.

@PeterThurgood1 said: ‘Quality signing this.’

Meanwhile, @Bluekriss66 commented: ‘Welcome to our club Hayden. Give 100% and we will love you’.

Pompey fans weren’t the only ones to reach out the central defender, though.

Blackburn supporters, who clearly rate the former Burton loanee highly, were also wishing him the best of luck.

@PrimeShearer to Carter by saying: ‘All the best pal, show them how good you are.’

@BRFC_yatesy said: ‘All the best Hayden, deserve the chance to play for the biggest club in league one’.