The Blues boss also revealed he already knows the areas he needs to concentrate on to ensure his side maintain their push towards the Championship.

Pompey have seen those promotion aspirations slip in recent games, with Monday night’s defeat at Charlton their second in three matches and their fourth League One outing in a row without a win.

That has seen them slip to fifth in the table – although they do have two games in hand on all teams above them – and sit 12 points adrift of leaders Plymouth.

Cowley’s squad depth has been tested in these recent games following injuries to Joe Rafferty, Tom Lowery and Michael Jacobs.

They’ve joined long-tem injury worry Louis Thompson in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, fitness concerns have been raised about Marlon Pack, Reeco Hackett and Jacobs, once more, following this week’s disappointing trip to the Valley.

The manager has already admitted he could be on the look out for a new goalkeeper in January as he bids to get second-choice stopper Josh Oluwayemi game time in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey boss Danny Cowley in deep conversation with Nicky Cowley at Charlton on Monday night

However, he said work was already under way to attract other targets to Fratton Park, with specific departments within his squad needed improving.

When asked about his January plans with 76 days until the latest transfer window opens, Cowley said: ‘The work never stops, really.

‘It’s 365 days a year and as soon as one window shuts you start focusing on the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So there’s a lot of working going on behind the scenes to make sure that we can do the necessary recruitment.

‘We’re aware of what we need.’

Pompey will go into the January window boosted by new sporting director Richard Hughes’ presence.