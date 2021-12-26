Portsmouth transfer update: Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez details ambitions amid talk of January recall

It’s expected that Danny Cowley will allow two members of his loan contingent to depart Pompey next month to open space for new arrivals.

And the Gunners loanee is hoping his recent royal blue displays will be enough to keep him at the club.

After a relatively anonymous beginning to life on the south coast, the 19-year-old has played the entirety of the Blues’ last four league games.

The midfielder had to bide his time as he adapted to the rigours of League One, before being handed an opportunity by the former Lincoln manager.

And in the Blues’ 2-0 victory over Morecambe, Azeez grasped his chance with a classy display, while registering the assist for Connor Ogilvie’s header 13 minutes from time.

Speaking to The News, Azeez said: ‘Yes it’s been different. League One is a different type of football to Premier League level, there’s a lot more direct play and having to deal with second balls and 50-50 challenges. But I feel like I have adapted really well and they are aspects of my game that I’ve added to.

‘I’ve just been trying to listen to the coaches’ feedback while working with experienced players like Shaun Williams. Then try to work on it during every single game and watch how other players perform, then when it comes to me, I’m trying to do the same things and even better things than them.’

Miguel Azeez is aiming to better the individual performances of his teammates amid talk of a January departure from Fratton Park. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Following his summer arrival from north London, the 2021-22 season has been his first consistent taste of senior football.

Azeez had captained Arsenal at youth level, but had only played seven minutes for the first team before joining Pompey.

And when asked how he’s finding the physicality of the third tier he said: ‘Fine, I’m a strong guy so, for me, physicality is nothing to me. I can get around the pitch better than anyone so I feel like physicality and football is fine for me.

‘When I play I’m happy so it’s just about building momentum and keeping going.’