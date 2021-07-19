That’s according to Pompey writer Will Rooney, who believes his showings in forthcoming pre-season friendlies against Bristol City and Luton could determine whether or not he remains at Fratton Park.

The Blues take on the Championship duo this week as they step up their preparations for the new season.

Danny Cowley takes his side to City’s Robins High Performance Centre for a behind-closed-door fixture on Tuesday (2pm).

Pompey then travel to Kenilworth Road for another testing run out on Saturday (3pm).

Ahadme, 20, is available on loan from Norwich and made an instant impact for the Blues against the Hawks nine days ago.

The Moroccan came on as a second-half substitute and scored a 26-minute hat-trick as Pompey ran out 5-2 winners.

The striker travelled with Cowley & Co to St George’s Park for a five-day training camp – impressing as the Blues were put through their paces at the home of the FA.

Gassan Ahadme, right, earned plenty of plaudits following his pre-season hat-trick against the Hawks Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Now the next challenge is for Ahadme to impress against both Bristol City and the Hatters and to help the Pompey head coach to make his mind up.

Speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, Rooney said: ‘For someone who only arrived on the Friday and scored a hat-trick (against the Hawks) – and a very good hat-trick as well – you'd have to think so (that a deal is on the agenda).

‘We know Danny Cowley wants to bolster his forward line, which is currently just John Marquis and Ellis Harrison.

‘And you have to suspect that if they got Gassan in they would ideally want one more senior striker in as well.

‘But he's done himself no harm.