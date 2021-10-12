The Blues boss told The News that targets have already been discussed as he looks to make the most of players’ availability following the expiry of their contracts.

At present, 224 players within League One are due to be available for nothing once their current deals expire next June.

And Cowley admitted he wants to be well posed to swoop if those of interest to him become available.

But with so many poised to join the free-agent ranks, where does he start?

To help him, we’ve identified 24 League One players in the final year of the contracts who could do a job for the Blues.

1. Matt Butcher - Accrington The 24-year-old, who was born in Pompey, joined Accrington in 2020. There was interest from Pompey during the summer which came to nothing, but Danny Cowley is keen to revisit the situation next year when Butcher's contract is up. After spells at Yeovil and St Johnstone, the defensive midfielder has appeared 11 times for Stanley this season, scoring three goals

2. Joe Jacobson (Wycombe) The 34-year-old has been an ever-present figure at Wycombe since 2015 and has appeared 317 times for the Chairboys, scoring 39 goals. The left-back has had spells at Accrington, Oldham and Bristol Rovers and appeared 14 times for Wales at youth level. The goalscoring defender has also appeared twice in the EFL team of the seasons in League One and League Two.

3. Dion Charles (Accrington) The 26-year-old was linked with a move away from The Wham Stadium in the summer, with potential moves to Championship clubs mooted. Charles formed a formidable partnership with Colby Bishop last season as he scored 19 goals in 42 games - but this term is yet to get off the mark. The forward has also spent time at Blackpool, Southport and Fleetwood before moving to Stanley in 2019. He's a current Northern Ireland international.

4. Tom Hamer (Burton Albion) The right-back came through the ranks at Oldham before moving to Burton last January. The 21-year-old only signed an 18-month contract but has impressed under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. He's featured in every game so far this season for the Brewers.