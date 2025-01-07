Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We asked for your Pompey transfer window questions - and put some of them to our chief sports writer Neil Allen. Here are his responses...

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you think Pompey will be prepared to pay up “mutual agreements” to terminate contracts with some players to get them off the books? Am thinking Lowery, Stevenson & Scully.

- Ali Lance (Facebook)

Why are we apparently struggling to move on players who are not in the squad like Lowery and Stevenson

- @doctorcol (X)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lowery, Ben Stevenson and Anthony Scully are in the final six months of their Fratton Park deals and are clearly surplus to requirements.

Scully is a little different as he is on a season-long loan at Colchester, who are overseeing his rehabilitation. He’s not even at Fratton Park presently.

The clock is ticking as John Mousinho strives to bolster his Pompey squad in the transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Lowery and Stevenson know they need new clubs if they want to play - so the onus is also very much on them to also find somewhere. It’s not just Pompey driving the situation - and it can take time.

Pompey also have the trump card that unless Lowery and Stevenson leave this window, they won’t play again competitively until the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Denver Hume wouldn’t leave in the summer 2023 transfer window, despite it being made absolutely clear he had no future at Pompey, and finally went at the very end of the January 2024 window to Grimsby.

As for cancelling contracts, the players concerned would still require a substantial settlement to cover those final six months and, inevitably, potential negotiations can take time.

Incidentally, in January 2022, John Marquis (Lincoln) and Ellis Harrison (Fleetwood) were in a similar situation and departed for minimal fees,

Are there any departure rumours and who would you expect to move on during this transfer window?

- @PompeyDurham (X)

Is this the end for Will Norris?

- @Pompeyboyblues (X)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As written today, Pompey are looking to offload Will Norris. That’s not really a surprise considering he hasn’t been involved in their last 16 squads and the ongoing form of Nicolas Schmid.

Sorry for stating the obvious, but they would also like Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson to go. Anthony Scully is another, but he is presently officially on a season-long loan at Colchester, who are currently rehabbing him following injury.

Sammy Silvera will return to Middlesbrough following a disappointing spell. But it has to be Boro who initiate that as they have the cancellation clause - not Pompey.

In terms of loan departures, a month ago Ryley Towler looked a cert, but he is now back in the team and doing well. Perhaps Owen Moxon and Tom McIntyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You would imagine Harvey Blair, who is injured at the moment, and Abdoulaye Kamara would also be considered. They desperately need first-team football to develop.

Do you know who was unregistered to allow Atkinson to be included against Sunderland? Do you think there will be any surprise departures? Towler/McIntyre/Moxon spoken about as possible departures but Saydee getting very, very limited game time - could he be one to make way?

- @Thomas_2791 (X)

How many players do you believe we will bring in and who will lose their squad place to make room? For me, anyone who cannot be fit before the end of the month should be taken out the squad to allow us to make room for the here and now.

- @andypompey.bsky.social (Blue Sky)

For the duration of the current transfer window - which ends on February 3 - the Football League 25-man squad restrictions do not apply. Therefore the situation is fluent and game-by-game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it’s not a question of deregistering anyone at present. Although that would be simple because you would exclude the injured players. On the flip side, even Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson can now be used!

Anyhow, the next 25-man squad needs to be registered after the transfer window closes. John Mousinho mentioned February 8 the other day, but I haven’t yet clarified that.

Do you reckon we will offload Lang or Bishop to get us them 3/4 championship players than can keep us up or do you reckon owners will bite the bullet and give the recruitment team sufficient money to get them Players in…

- @BenjoPompey (X)

Do you expect some assets to be sold to bring in additional players, or the big players (e.g. Lang) to be kept at all costs? Any rumours on sales?

@CoreyLFHoness (X)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey have consistently said they don’t need to sell their best players. John Mousinho last stated it following Callum Lang’s four goals against Coventry.

Obviously that stance will change if there is a huge offer which cannot be turned down, again previously acknowledged by the club.

However, to be blunt, Pompey need both Lang and Colby Bishop fit and firing to stay in the Championship. Losing either at this stage would surely be suicidal. And you would imagine Pompey are very well aware of the dangers.

Other than the defence what areas will we focus on recruiting for.

- @PompeyHazza9 (X)

What position will be focused on during the window?

- @benclark48 (X)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now we have the much needed player at CB, what area do the club see as the biggest priority to improve on and are there any players linked in said position?

- @ptidlou (X)

The squad clearly requires strengthening, more quality is needed from the bench, in addition to the starting XI. Injuries to quality performers also need to clear up, but that’s another story.

Pompey are short in the centre of midfield, so that’s one position. They also desperately need a pacy, direct, attack-minded right winger as there isn’t one in the building. Harvey Blair is too raw and not yet ready.

Perhaps another versatile attacker to challenge/cover Lang, while it can be argued they are still a little short up front in terms of fit, proven Championship players.

Callum Lang has been a star performer for Pompey since arriving late in the January 2024 transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

They certainly don’t need another right-back or goalkeeper!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you could only choose one position to strengthen in, where would it be?

- @adeyb29 (X)

Now Rob Atkinson has arrived on loan for the remainder of the season, for me the priority has to be the right wing. I’d like an out-and-out flying winger.

Has to be Championship level and capable of beating men at pace and putting the ball into the box. Pompey obviously have that on the left with Josh Murphy.

Matt Ritchie is a completely different type of player and done very well since finally given a run in the side. The jury is still out on Paddy Lane at this level at the moment, despite some encouraging moments and his phenomenal work-rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any word on if O’Mahony will be going back? Think it’s best for all parties, he had even fallen behind Yengi in the pecking order before his injury & Bishop is clear first choice. We’re crying out for more quality depth in attack, upgrades on Saydee, Lane, Silvera also needed

- @Niall_Judge26 (X)

JM seems to imply that reinforcing Pompey’s strike force is not a priority. Is he right to take that view given that, for example, Pompey have managed only 4 goals in last 8 away games and fail to take a fair number of chances often described by you and Jordan as ‘reasonable’?

@brumborn (X)

Mark O’Mahony is currently away at Brighton receiving treatment but is expected back soon. Had impressed in parts here, more than Elias Sorensen and Kusini Yengi in the Championship so far, but it has been fits and starts for him and he’s never quite got going.

That has been down to a few injuries and team selection, but I haven’t yet heard any suggestion from Pompey that they are looking to cancel his loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Incidentally, only Coventry and Derby have scored more than Pompey in the bottom 13 of the Championship, so the goals are there. However, I agree that they should consider bringing in another striker.

Obviously Pompey start matches with one centre-forward - Colby Bishop. But if anything happens to him or if you are chasing a game, who comes in? At present it’s Christian Saydee, Sorensen, Yengi and O’Mahony.

Of those, Yengi and Sorensen have been very disappointing so far this season.

Could any summer signings be heading out on loan? Sorensen and Kamara spring to mind

- @dylan_heavey97 (X)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Pompey be looking to loan anyone out such as Blair or Kamara?

- @MaccaBoy54 (X)

Why bring in Kamara and don't give him a chance. Sorensen started ok, now he's out of favour.

- Shawn Woodward (Facebook)

Firstly, as Sorensen has already played for two clubs this season, he is unable to join a third. So he will be staying at Pompey.

The truth is, despite a great start at Leeds, he has really struggled in the Championship so far. Also, the fact he has been handed 23 minutes since the end of October, shows the head coach’s faith in him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He may improve, of course, as he adjusts to the level. But, judging him today and not tomorrow, he falls short.

Abdoulaye Kamara’s entrance off the bench against Derby highlighted why he isn't yet ready for the Championship. That’s reflected by Mousinho using him just twice since October 2 at Stoke.

He’s 20, had never previously played above the German third division, and finds himself in a new country. Another who needs time and patience.

For me, he needs a loan - as does Harvey Blair, another who is clearly not ready for the Championship at present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By all accounts, he is a hugely talented player, but he has gone from occasional Liverpool friendlies and Premier League 2 with the under-21s to the Championship. And has initially found it a huge challenge.

Rob Atkinson has been the sole new face at Pompey in the transfer window so far. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Are we close to bringing anyone in? And are we just looking at the loan market?

- @Aaron25650310 (X)

My question is: if we have been preparing for the window, why does it take so long to get them in if targets have been identified? Other clubs go straight in and buy? Appreciate loans from championship or PL would be towards back end of window.

- @IanGray34636197 (X)

Andy Cullen, Rich Hughes and John Mousinho have consistently said that Tornante are backing them in this window and the money is always there so buy players, should they request it. We shall see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for how long it can take to recruit, Cullen recently explained this in a News article and provided examples why it can take a little time. He also said it is ‘highly likely’ that the ‘majority of business’ will be done in the ‘latter half’ of the window.

He never said all business would be done at that point, despite the belief of some, and subsequently Pompey last week recruited Rob Atkinson.

Ideally, as in the summer, you would sign every player on the first day of the window. Realistically, it doesn’t work like that - for any football club. Pompey are far from the only ones. Incidentally, Callum Lang arrived on January 29, 2023.

Do you think the owners need a marquee signing to get fans off of their backs?

- @DanielE64141682 (X)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It depends what a ‘marquee signing’ is. Pompey history is littered with ‘marquee signings’ who cost a lot of money but didn’t scale great heights. Lee Mills, Rory Allen, Yoshi Kawaguchi, there’s also an argument for John Utaka and David Nugent on that list.

In recent years, there have been John Marquis, Ellis Harrison, Denver Hume, while there wasn’t really a profit on Marcus Harness.

Last season, Abu Kamara wasn’t a ‘marquee signing’. Nor were Conor Shaughnessy or Regan Poole. I would just settle for Championship quality players - and no kids for tomorrow.

Do you think the January window will be as poor as the summer one (except Murphy and a fit Ritchie)

- @higgins97103 (X)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s a bit gloomy - trying to predict how bad this transfer window will be just seven days in! You are clearly a glass half empty man, Dave!

Would disagree with you that Josh Murphy and Matt Ritchie were the only good summer signings. Nicolas Schmid has been outstanding so far, a real find, while Freddie Potts is a classy player and looks to have a huge future in the game, albeit is West Ham’s player.

Andre Dozzell is a proven Championship performer and has grown into his role nicely at Pompey. I think we can all appreciate his talents now. While Jordan Archer looks reliable enough and certainly hasn’t let the Blues down in his brief outings.

You don't have to name names.... Have you heard any transfer gossip from your sources/within the club that has you excited?

- @ArtistNdl (X)

I have long gone past being excited about transfer gossip!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Genuinely, the last time I was really enthused about a signing was John Marquis, I thought he was a tremendous signing at the time. Then you’re reminded to judge players solely on when they do at Pompey - not what they have achieved previously. Their pedigree before Fratton Park is irrelevant, it’s what they do now.

Was anyone excited about Conor Shaughnessy coming on a free transfer from Burton? Whereas Ryan Tunnicliffe was at Manchester United once so must be good, right?

Is Ben Thompson signing this window?

- @mrandrewmoon (X)

Any progress with Paul Wilkinson? #oneforthekids

- @stevebone1 (X)

Not sure if relevant but Rory Allen just resigned from the barmy army. Comeback?

- @ChrisRe43862970 (X)

Hearing we are after Mark Burchill and Angelos Basinas. Any truth?

- @84Knight (X)

There’s always one, isn’t there. Although four wags in this case. Brightened up the day, though!!