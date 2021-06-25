Portsmouth transfers: Danny Cowley pinpoints what makes new-boy Shaun Williams key to his Blues rebuild

Pompey new-boy Shaun Williams has signed a one-year deal at Fratton Park. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The midfielder became the Fratton Park club’s second signing of the week, following former Rotherham defender Clark Robertson in making the journey to the south coast.

The 34-year-old has penned a one-year deal after leaving Championship Millwall at the end of last season.

And he will help fill a huge void in Pompey’s midfield, which has been decimated by the departures of Tom Naylor, Andy Cannon, Ben Close and Bryn Morris following the expiry of their contracts.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues fans will have been delighted with the ringing endorsement Lions midfielder and former Fratton favourite Jed Wallace gave the ex-Republic of Ireland midfielder as news of his PO4 arrival began to emerge.

That’s after the duo shared the same Millwall dressing room for five years and became best pals.

Now Cowley has joined in with the praise, spelling out the qualities Williams possesses and why he sees him as a key player for Pompey next season.

The head coach said: ‘It’s a really good signing for us and we’re excited to add him to our group.

‘Shaun’s played in the Championship for a lot of his career and is someone with international experience.

‘But he’s also appeared for League One clubs and has been promoted from this division, so he has plenty of game intelligence and know-how.

‘He knows how to receive the ball and gives us more left-footed balance in the group, which is important.

‘From a tactical point of view it’s a really nice fit.

‘He loves to come out into a false full-back position, which then allows our left-back to get high and wide.

‘He also brings a lot of experience to our changing room. We have to sign players who will thrive being at a big club with high expectations.

‘One of the things I look for is how they respond to adversity. He’s never going to be afraid to get the ball and is incredibly brave.’