Released Southampton winger Josh Sims. Picture: Mullan/Getty Images

According to the Doncaster Free Press, boss Richie Wellens will not be pursuing a deal for the winger, who spent two spells on loan at the Keepmoat last season.

It is understood by our sister paper in Yorkshire that Sims’ wage expectations are likely to price Rovers out of the market for his services.

Sims is available on a free transfer after being released by Southampton earlier this month, ending his long association with the St Mary’s outfit.

The News understands that Pompey head coach Danny Cowley has made enquiries about the wide man making the trip along the M27 to Fratton Park.

But the Blues also realise they face competition to land the 24-year-old after his spell at Donny.

That opposition won’t come from Doncaster, though, who this week announced the signing of former Pompey player Ben Close.

In his latest press conference, Cowley admitted he doesn't like taking about individual targets.