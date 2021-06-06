From left: Clark Robertson, Josh Griffiths, Josh Sims, Scott Twine and Brandon Wilson

Portsmouth transfers: How the Blues could line up next season if the rumours proved to be true

Pompey have been linked with a host of players following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

By The Sports Desk
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 4:55 am

So many, in fact, that we’ve managed to put together an entire team that could potentially line up for the Blues next season.

And that’s even taking out of the equation Peterborough’s Dan Butler, who has signed a new deal with the Posh, and George Johnston – who has signed for Bolton.

Many more names will surely emerge in the weeks to come, with Danny Cowley needing up to 10 news players following a host of recent exits.

But for now, here’s a starting XI which Pompey fans could be cheering on next season if the rumours prove to be true...

1. Goalkeeper - Josh Griffiths

With Pompey in the market for two goalkeepers, the West Brom youngster has emerged as a target. The 19-year-old impressed on loan at Cheltenham last season, featuring 50 times in all competitions as they claimed the League Two crown. Robins chairman Andy Wilcox claims the youngster wants to return to Whaddon Road next season - a move that interests Cheltenham, too. Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are also reportedly interested.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Buy photo

2. Right-back - Liam Vincent

We know, we know, we know - right-back is not the former Bromley man's natural position. But with the rumours coming up with possible options for every department other than right-back, he needs to fit in somewhere! Vincent is also a rumour which has proven to be true, after the left-back joined the Blues on a three-year deal this week. Is recognised as one for the future

Photo: Portsmouth FC

Buy photo

3. Centre-back - Jacob Bedeau

The centre-back wasn't retained by Scunthorpe as the end of his contract neared - but reports said that was because the Iron couldn't afford the 21-year-old. Bedeau is a former Aston Villa under-23s captain who reportedly earned himself a move to the midlands club from Bury for £900,000 in 2017. He's a left-footed centre-half, which is a big bonus, although he does lack League One experience. Oxford and Fleetwood are apparently keen too.

Photo: George Wood

Buy photo

4. Centre-back - Clark Robertson

Another left-footed centre-back linked with Pompey in recent weeks. Robertson has departed Rotherham but is apparently not short of offers. As well as Pompey, Sunderland have been credited with interest. Former club Aberdeen are reportedly keen, while Polish side Slask Wroclaw and Israeli outfit Hapoel Jerusalem could also represent potential destinations.

Photo: Nigel Roddis

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3