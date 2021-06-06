So many, in fact, that we’ve managed to put together an entire team that could potentially line up for the Blues next season.
And that’s even taking out of the equation Peterborough’s Dan Butler, who has signed a new deal with the Posh, and George Johnston – who has signed for Bolton.
Many more names will surely emerge in the weeks to come, with Danny Cowley needing up to 10 news players following a host of recent exits.
But for now, here’s a starting XI which Pompey fans could be cheering on next season if the rumours prove to be true...
1. Goalkeeper - Josh Griffiths
With Pompey in the market for two goalkeepers, the West Brom youngster has emerged as a target. The 19-year-old impressed on loan at Cheltenham last season, featuring 50 times in all competitions as they claimed the League Two crown. Robins chairman Andy Wilcox claims the youngster wants to return to Whaddon Road next season - a move that interests Cheltenham, too. Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are also reportedly interested.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. Right-back - Liam Vincent
We know, we know, we know - right-back is not the former Bromley man's natural position. But with the rumours coming up with possible options for every department other than right-back, he needs to fit in somewhere! Vincent is also a rumour which has proven to be true, after the left-back joined the Blues on a three-year deal this week. Is recognised as one for the future
Photo: Portsmouth FC
3. Centre-back - Jacob Bedeau
The centre-back wasn't retained by Scunthorpe as the end of his contract neared - but reports said that was because the Iron couldn't afford the 21-year-old. Bedeau is a former Aston Villa under-23s captain who reportedly earned himself a move to the midlands club from Bury for £900,000 in 2017. He's a left-footed centre-half, which is a big bonus, although he does lack League One experience. Oxford and Fleetwood are apparently keen too.
Photo: George Wood
4. Centre-back - Clark Robertson
Another left-footed centre-back linked with Pompey in recent weeks. Robertson has departed Rotherham but is apparently not short of offers. As well as Pompey, Sunderland have been credited with interest. Former club Aberdeen are reportedly keen, while Polish side Slask Wroclaw and Israeli outfit Hapoel Jerusalem could also represent potential destinations.
Photo: Nigel Roddis