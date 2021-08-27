Portsmouth transfers: Miguel Azeez missing from Arsenal under-23s squad for Tottenham meeting amid Fratton Park loan move links
Pompey-linked Miguel Azeez is absent from Arsenal under-23s' match-day squad for their Premier League 2 meeting with Tottenham this afternoon.
The 18-year-old has featured in both of the Gunners' PL2 matches this season, but is a notable exclusion today amid rumours of a potential Blues loan move.
The News understands that the midfielder is high up Danny Cowley’s wanted list as he attempts to put the final pieces of his squad together.
It is believed that Azeez, named in the latest England under-20 squad announced earlier today, is closing in on a loan switch to work under Cowley at PO4 this season.
Meanwhile, news of his Arsenal under-23 squad absence for their meeting with north London rivals will only heighten speculation that a deal is close.
A picture yesterday surfaced on social media of Cowley showing someone around the Blues’ Roko training ground.
There was much speculation that it was Azeez.
But it is yet to be confirmed that it was the Gunners prospect pictured.
Highly-rated youngster Azeez has already made an appearance for Mikel Arteta’s first team, coming on as a substitute in the Gunners’ Europa League win at Dundalk last December.
But he could now be sent on loan to get experience of senior football in the Football League, with Fratton Park a possible destination.
Coventry midfielder Jordan Shipley has also emerged as a potential Blues target in the past few days.
But it looks unlikely Cowley would add both Azeez and Shipley, 23, to his midfield ranks.
Yet, given Azeez's Arsenal under-23s absence, it could suggest that the Blues head coach might be leaning towards a loan deal for the teenage prospect.