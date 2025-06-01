The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The transfer window officially opened today and there’s plenty of excitement building at Fratton Park.

It’s expected to be another busy summer for the Blues, who will be looking ahead to their second-successive season in the Championship.

There have been a whole host of names tipped with a potential move to PO4 ahead of the new campaign, although a significant number of those have been rubbished.

Although there are no signings to report just yet for Pompey, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds elsewhere in the second tier.

Swans swoop for Erhahon

Swansea City are in pole position to sign former Pompey target Ethan Erhahon this summer.

Transfer correspondent Alan Nixon has reported the Swans are poised to complete the signing of the 24-year-old from Lincoln City, with the transfer window now underway.

The article suggests the south Wales outfit would have to fork out a £1m fee for the midfielder, who has caught the attention of a number of Championship clubs.

Preston, Derby, Blackburn, Millwall and Oxford United have all been linked with Erhahon since the campaign’s conclusion as his stock grows at Sincil Bank.

After being tipped with a move to Fratton Park in late 2022 under Danny Cowley, the former St Mirren man joined the Imps in January 2023 where he has continued to impress.

During his two-and-a-half-year stay with the League One side, he has amassed 107 appearances for the Imps, who now face an uphill battle to keep their prized asset.

After Lincoln knocked back Swansea’s first bid, which was reportedly around £600,000, the Blues’ Championship rivals are expected to renew their interest in the former Scotland under-21 international and table an improved bid.

Alan Sheehan’s men have already signed winger Zeidane Inoussa for a believed £5.1m fee and Bobby Wales from Kilmarnock.

Charlton miss out on defender

Charlton have reportedly missed out on signing Hertha Berlin midfielder Bradley Ibrahim.

Football League World has claimed newly-relegated Plymouth Argyle have pipped the Addicks to the signing of the 20-year-old, who is in-demand this summer.

Nathan Jones’ men were linked with the central midfielder along with the Pilgrims, Bolton and Peterborough following their promotion to the Championship.

However, Ibrahim is now reportedly in talks with a move to Home Park in the transfer window, following an impressive loan stint with Crawley last term.

Ibrahim featured 34 times for the Red Devils in League One, and featured along side Pompey loanee Toby Steward, who spent the final four games of the campaign on an emergency deal.

Derby dual with Wrexham

Craig Dawson | Wolves via Getty Images

Derby County are reportedly in battle with Wrexham to sign soon-to-be free agent Craig Dawson this summer.

Nixon has suggested the Rams are keen to swoop for the experienced centre-back, with John Eustace an admirer of the Wolves man.

The 35-year-old is set to depart Molineux at the end of his deal following the conclusion of the season and has also been tipped with a move to the Red Dragons following their promotion to the Championship.

Derby drew 2-2 with Pompey at Fratton Park in April and finished four points behind the Blues after avoiding relegation on the final day.