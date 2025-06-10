Oli McBurnie. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its deadline day - sort of - as the curtain comes down on the first part of the transfer window.

Clubs will be allowed to register places until 7pm this evening before business has to stop until the shutters come off next Monday. From there, the window will remain open for the remainder of the summer until September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a quiet start to the summer for Pompey, who are yet to unveil any new arrivals. It is still expected to be busy for the remainder of the window, with signings and departures expected at Fratton Park.

Elsewhere, clubs across the Championship are looking to add before this evening's deadline, while gossip and speculation continues to do the rounds.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

Baggies battle for Phillips

West Brom are strongly interested in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, according to The Athletic.

The defender is set to leave Anfield this summer upon the expiry of his deal, but won’t be short of suitors, with Derby County and Rangers also believed to be interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old spent the season on loan at Pride Park last term, where he amassed 33 appearances in all competitions for John Eustace’s side. The loanee featured for the Rams in their 4-0 triumph over Pompey in December as well as April’s 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.

The report suggests the Baggies are leading the chase for Phillips, with Derbyshire Live claiming Derby could be priced out of a permanent deal for the former Bournemouth man in the transfer window.

Ryan Mason was recently unveiled as the new head coach at the Hawthorns and is looking to strengthen his backline after the release of Semi Ajayi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby duel for defender

Although Derby could be priced out of a move for Phillips, Eustace’s men are reportedly looking at Lincoln City talent Paudie O’Connor.

Derbyshire Live have claimed the Rams are in the hunt for the centre-back, who has been linked with Huddersfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley.

The 27-year-old isn’t short of potential suitors, with his contract at Sincil Bank set to come to a close this summer. The Imps have been looking to tie down the skipper with a new long-term contract but O’Connor is yet to sign.

During his three-year stay with Lincoln, the Irishman has failed to win any of his five appearances against Pompey - losing three and drawing two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paudie O'Connor | Getty Images

Tigers track McBurnie

Hull City are reportedly keen to add Oli McBurnie to their front-line this summer.

The striker, who cost Sheffield United £17.5m in 2019, is available on a free transfer after departing Spanish outfit Las Palmas following their relegation from La Liga.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to Bramall Lane and former club Swansea City during the close season, but it appears the Tigers are also interested.

BBC Radio Humberside reporter Mike White has suggested Hull are hopeful of luring McBurnie to the MKM Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers, of course, secured their Championship status with a 1-1 draw against Pompey on the final day to move out of the relegation zone in place of Luton Town.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth saved themselves £450,000 as midfielder told he can leave League One side after just one season