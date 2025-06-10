Portsmouth rivals hopeful of move for £17.5m striker as Championship duo eye Liverpool ace
Its deadline day - sort of - as the curtain comes down on the first part of the transfer window.
Clubs will be allowed to register places until 7pm this evening before business has to stop until the shutters come off next Monday. From there, the window will remain open for the remainder of the summer until September 1.
It’s been a quiet start to the summer for Pompey, who are yet to unveil any new arrivals. It is still expected to be busy for the remainder of the window, with signings and departures expected at Fratton Park.
Elsewhere, clubs across the Championship are looking to add before this evening's deadline, while gossip and speculation continues to do the rounds.
Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.
Baggies battle for Phillips
West Brom are strongly interested in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, according to The Athletic.
The defender is set to leave Anfield this summer upon the expiry of his deal, but won’t be short of suitors, with Derby County and Rangers also believed to be interested.
The 28-year-old spent the season on loan at Pride Park last term, where he amassed 33 appearances in all competitions for John Eustace’s side. The loanee featured for the Rams in their 4-0 triumph over Pompey in December as well as April’s 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.
The report suggests the Baggies are leading the chase for Phillips, with Derbyshire Live claiming Derby could be priced out of a permanent deal for the former Bournemouth man in the transfer window.
Ryan Mason was recently unveiled as the new head coach at the Hawthorns and is looking to strengthen his backline after the release of Semi Ajayi.
Derby duel for defender
Although Derby could be priced out of a move for Phillips, Eustace’s men are reportedly looking at Lincoln City talent Paudie O’Connor.
Derbyshire Live have claimed the Rams are in the hunt for the centre-back, who has been linked with Huddersfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Barnsley.
The 27-year-old isn’t short of potential suitors, with his contract at Sincil Bank set to come to a close this summer. The Imps have been looking to tie down the skipper with a new long-term contract but O’Connor is yet to sign.
During his three-year stay with Lincoln, the Irishman has failed to win any of his five appearances against Pompey - losing three and drawing two.
Tigers track McBurnie
Hull City are reportedly keen to add Oli McBurnie to their front-line this summer.
The striker, who cost Sheffield United £17.5m in 2019, is available on a free transfer after departing Spanish outfit Las Palmas following their relegation from La Liga.
The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to Bramall Lane and former club Swansea City during the close season, but it appears the Tigers are also interested.
BBC Radio Humberside reporter Mike White has suggested Hull are hopeful of luring McBurnie to the MKM Stadium.
The Tigers, of course, secured their Championship status with a 1-1 draw against Pompey on the final day to move out of the relegation zone in place of Luton Town.
