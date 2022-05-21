The Blues made five signings during that trading period – but are yet to complete a deal with the shutters opening for business on June 10.
But who could they reignite their interest in this pre-season, as Danny Cowley builds for a promotion push?
We’ve looked back on the names and positions they were touted in moving for four months ago to see who fits the bill.
1. Kyle Wootton (ST) - Notts County
This lists starts with none other than Kyle Wootton. As revealed by The News this week, Pompey are looking to bring the striker to the club this summer with Danny Cowley and the 25-year-old keen on a move. Ahead of Notts County's play-off first-leg clash with Grimsby on Monday, he has scored 21 goals in all competitions this term -- and the Blues will be keeping a close eye on his performance in two-days-time. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Photo: Michael Steele
2. Jamie Lindsay (CM) - Rotherham
After Pompey found themselves light in midfield, they moved for Jamie Lindsay on deadline day. The midfielder is yet to pen a new deal with Rotherham with his contract expiring but remains in talks with the Millers. The Blues will be looking for maybe one man in the engine room, and Lindsay would be a great option. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Omar Rekik (CB) - Arsenal
Rekik is considered one of Arsenal's brightest stars, and Danny Cowley had watched him on a number of scouting trips. If the Blues are to turn to another young loanee to replace the outgoing Hayden Carter, Rekik could be a viable option. A move into senior football was premature for the defender last season, but the Gunners may entrust Cowley with another of their starlets. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images
Photo: Alex Burstow
4. Will Boyle (CB) - Cheltenham
Pompey have already been linked with moving for the defender this summer, who is set to leave Cheltenham for free. The Blues are admirers of the centre-back and could move for his services if they fail to bring Carter back to the club. Picture: Shaun Botterill/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: SHAUN BOTTERILL