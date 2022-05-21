1. Kyle Wootton (ST) - Notts County

This lists starts with none other than Kyle Wootton. As revealed by The News this week, Pompey are looking to bring the striker to the club this summer with Danny Cowley and the 25-year-old keen on a move. Ahead of Notts County's play-off first-leg clash with Grimsby on Monday, he has scored 21 goals in all competitions this term -- and the Blues will be keeping a close eye on his performance in two-days-time. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Photo: Michael Steele