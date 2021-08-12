Portsmouth transfers: The squad areas that still need strengthening and what remains from Blues in the transfer window

Danny Cowley was delighted to seal at deal for Joe Morell on Monday night but knows there's work still to be done in the transfer market.

And with Louis Thompson now fully on board, too, all of a sudden the Blues’ ranks seem to be better stocked for the season ahead.

At present, Danny Cowley has 24 names at his disposal – including youngsters Liam Vincent and Jayden Reid.

But that doesn’t mean the head coach is now satisfied with his lot, with 19 days of the transfer window remaining.

Indeed, there remains plenty to be done and situations still at play which can impact Pompey’s business between now and 11pm on August 31.

Here, we take a look at the perceived gaps which remain in the squad and the developments which could still unfold.

Goalkeepers

Despite Craig MacGillivray’s summer departure, Pompey, once again, look strong in this department.

The arrival of highly-rated Man City youngster Gavin Bazunu cushioned that blow, while Alex Bass’ performances against Fleetwood and Millwall respectively suggests the Blues’ new Republic of Ireland international recruit isn’t going to have it all his own way once he’s fully fit following a quad injury picked up in pre-season.

Yet, Cowley still wants to add to his options here – hence why the likes of Dan Gyollai and Corey Addai had been under the microscope in recent weeks.

A third keeper, though, isn’t being targeted to increase competition for the No1 spot.

Instead, whoever is recruited – most likely an up-and-coming youngster – will arrive to provide back-up and supplement the squad.

Defence

Defensively, Pompey aren’t short of options.

Currently, they have three options for right-back – Kieron Freeman, Callum Johnson and Haji Mnoga.

It’s the same on the opposite side, with Lee Brown, Connor Ogilvie and Liam Vincent all vying for that position.

Meanwhile, in the heart of the defence, Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett and Paul Downing are all recognised centre-backs, while Ogilvie has featured there often enough during his career and Mnoga could step in if needed.

Ogilvie’s versatility and experience has prompted Danny Cowley to admit that he might no longer need to add to his central options.

A stance which could have been aided further by Raggett’s eye-catching displays in the opening two games of this season.

A rethink could still be on the cards, though, with Downing’s continued Pompey presence always a talking point.

Getting him off the wage bill could free up additional funds for further transfer developments.

Some early-seasons flaws as a defensive unit also suggests there’s still work to be done in this department.

And let’s not forget that Rochdale target Mnoga could go out on loan this season to get the games he needs.

Midfield

On Saturday, Danny Cowley had to call on Connor Ogilvie to play as a make-shift central-midfielder following a pre-match injury to Shaun Williams.

A real shortage of options gave him no alternative, with Ryan Tunnicliffe his only other recognised specialist in the position at the time.

Fast forward five days and, oh, how things have changed.

Joe Morrell – one of Cowley’s prime targets this summer – arrived for an undisclosed fee from Luton and despite late interest from Ipswich.

Louis Thompson followed suit on a pay-as-you-play deal following his release by Norwich.

Meanwhile, winger Michael Jacobs’ collapsed move to Ipswich means he’s a strong option for a central-midfield role moving forward.

Add into the mix that triallist and former Charlton youngster Jay Mingi could still earn a Fratton Park deal and the head coach has options aplenty, particularly when he’s so far utilised a 4-2-3-1 system during his time in charge.

However, a move to a 4-3-3 formation to accommodate Tunnicliffe, Williams and Morrell into his starting XI might suggest one more addition could be deemed necessary.

Wingers

Again, at present, there’s competition in this area.

But that could so easily change between now and the closure of the window, prompting the need for reinforcements.

Why? Well, simply put, Ronan Curtis!

The irishman remains a Pompey player, but for how long?

A potential move to the Championship was always going to come late in the summer – and that remains the case.

The sale of Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong to Southampton could well be the catalyst, while interest from elsewhere could still emerge over the coming weeks.

Cowley is well versed on Curtis’ ongoing situation and will be ready to act as a result.

Michael Jacobs is a ready-made, quality replacement, but the head coach isn’t prepared to be light in one of his side’s most important areas of the pitch and will use any fee received to strength his options here and elsewhere.

On the other flank, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s goal and performance against Millwall suggests he might be ready to finally make the most of the opportunity presented to him when he moved to Fratton Park from non-league Bromley in January 2020.

Marcus Harness should be nervously looking over his shoulder if that’s the case, particularly as he’s yet to prove his worth on a consistent basis.

Jayden Reid is also an option, yet he’s currently out for a lengthy period following a knee injury.

If the finances allow it, could his lay-off even prompt Cowley to add further depth to this department? It could prove tempting.

Up front

The summer arrivals of Gassan Ahadme and George Hirst have certainly added much-needed numbers to this department, joining John Marquis and Ellis Harrison as the striking options available to Danny Cowley.

Yet it remains the area that probably provides the head coach with his biggest headache.

Marquis has never been able to replicate the form he showed at Doncaster – and his early withdrawals against Fleetwood and Millwall suggests the Blues are still searching for the solution.

Ahadme has struggled to impose himself in the two games he’s started, after impressing during pre-season. Although, Cowley has always stressed the need to temper expectations, given the on-loan Norwich man’s lack of experience at this level.

We haven’t seen enough of Hirst to see if can be the focal point of Pompey attacks, while Harrison does seem to be heading towards the Fratton Park exit.

If that move materialises and a decent fee is received for Curtis, then you’d expect a concerted effort to land another striker and someone to play in the No10 role on a consistent basis.