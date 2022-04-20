From left: Archie Collins, Ebrima Adams, Jack Payne, Massimo Luongo.

Portsmouth transfers: The top 15 League One and League Two out-of-contract midfielders Blues could eye - including Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan, Swindon and Exeter aces

Danny Cowley will be back in the market for at least one new central midfielder this summer, with only two senior players currently contracted beyond this season in that position.

By Pepe Lacey
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:49 pm

Welsh international Joe Morrell and Ryan Tunnicliffe are the duo under contract going into the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Louis Thompson, who has impressed at the back end of this season, is expected to have his option triggered come the end of term.

The same can’t be said for 35-year-old Shaun Williams, though, who looks likely to depart Fratton Park after just one year.

The Blues have already been linked with a move for Accrington man Matt Butcher prior to the window opening as Cowley scouts for potential new options.

But we’ve taken to WhoScored.com to find out who the best performing free-agent midfielders from League One and League Two are this season and who the Blues might be interested in.

Here’s what we found.

1. Adam May

Club: Cambridge United; Age: 24; Appearances: 36; Goals: 5; Assists: 3; WhoScored rating: 6.83.

2. Sam Hutchinson

Club: Sheffield Wednesday; Age: 32; Appearances: 25; Goals: 1; Assists: 1; WhoScored rating: 6.88

3. Louis Reed

Club: Swindon; Age: 24; Appearances: 36; Goals: 1; Assists: 3; WhoScored rating: 6.9

4. Conor McGrandles

Club: Lincoln City; Age: 26; Appearances: 38; Goals: 2; Assists: 1; WhoScored rating: 6.91

