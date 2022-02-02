Danny Cowley secured the services of Hayden Carter, Tyler Walker, Ollie Webber, Denver Hume, and Aiden O’Brien before the clock hit 11pm.
And seven faces also departed Fratton Park, as the Blues boss’ south coast overhaul continued.
But what happened to the other names linked with a south coast move last month?
Click through the list to see the outcomes to the names touted for a switch to Pompey this winter.
1. Ricki Lamie (CB) - Motherwell
After an unnamed League One club had reportedly opened talks with the defender, Pompey were linked with his services as he ticked a number of their transfer boxes. However, Danny Cowley admitted in December he knew little on the former Livingstone man and he wouldn't be arriving at Fratton Park. Lamie was subject to a bid from Dundee on deadline day but remained at Motherwell. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
2. Nesta Guinness-Walker (LB) - AFC Wimbledon
Danny Cowley was quick to distance Pompey with a move for the defender after the Sun on Sunday linked him with the club alongside Bristol City. Cowley told The News: 'There's no truth in it.' (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)
3. Kyle Wootton (ST) - Notts County
Pompey had been heavily linked with the prolific front-man's signature in January, and Danny Cowley hadn't distanced himself from the rumours. However, Tyler Walker's arrival arrival put their interest on ice and he stayed at Meadow Lane for their promotion push, despite interest from Huddersfield, Blackburn, Rotherham and Barnsley. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images
4. Georgie Kelly (ST) - . Bohemians
Another striker linked with Pompey, which was dismissed shortly afterwards by the club. Wigan and Sunderland had been also linked with his services this winter, before Rotherham signed him permanently. Picture: Oisin Keniry
