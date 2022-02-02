1. Ricki Lamie (CB) - Motherwell

After an unnamed League One club had reportedly opened talks with the defender, Pompey were linked with his services as he ticked a number of their transfer boxes. However, Danny Cowley admitted in December he knew little on the former Livingstone man and he wouldn't be arriving at Fratton Park. Lamie was subject to a bid from Dundee on deadline day but remained at Motherwell. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

