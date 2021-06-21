Portsmouth transfers: Where you'll find the 14 senior players let go by the Blues after promotion failure

It’s an overhaul of the playing squad which head coach Danny Cowley thought was necessary – and yet more could follow as the Blues remain open to offers for those who remain.
Some of those 14 have found new clubs, some will remain at their parent clubs after a short stint at Fratton, while others’ future’s remain up in the air.
So what has happened to those let go by Pompey since that crushing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Accrington on May 9? Is there more to come, with the transfer window still stuck in second gear?Here, we find out...
1. Charlie Daniels (Left-back)
The 34-year-old defender was shown the door quickly after Pompey's failed promotion bid. The former Premier League player arrived in January with a big reputation - but ultimately failed to deliver for the Blues. It will be interesting to see where he ends up next - but at the moment he's not even part of the summer transfer window rumour mill. You would be hard pushed to see or hear anything about his next move at this moment in time.
Photo: Joe Pepler
2. Andy Cannon (Central midfield)
The all-action midfielder was a surprise name on Pompey's released list at the end of the season, with the Blues deciding against taking up the option on his contract. But Cannon has quickly moved on, signing a two-year deal with newly-promoted Hull. The 25-year-old is the only one of the Blues departed players to have found himself moving up to the second tier.
Photo: Simon Davies
3. Lewis Ward (Goalkeeper)
The former loanee is searching for a new club after parent club Exeter revealed he was not being offered a new deal at St James Park. It remains to be seen where the 24-year-old will end up.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. Rasmus Nicolaisen (Central defender)
The 24-year-old has returned to parent club FC Midtjylland after a rather underwhelming loan spell at Fratton Park. He always maintained that he was here to play. In the end he featured 27 times for the Blues but you wonder whether his performances were enough to convince his Midtjylland bosses that he's ready to resume his career at the MCH Arena. Another move might be on the cards.
Photo: Joe Pepler