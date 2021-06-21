Portsmouth transfers: Where you'll find the 14 senior players let go by the Blues after promotion failure

1. Charlie Daniels (Left-back)

The 34-year-old defender was shown the door quickly after Pompey's failed promotion bid. The former Premier League player arrived in January with a big reputation - but ultimately failed to deliver for the Blues. It will be interesting to see where he ends up next - but at the moment he's not even part of the summer transfer window rumour mill. You would be hard pushed to see or hear anything about his next move at this moment in time.

Photo: Joe Pepler