Since turning up against the Hawks and stealing the show with a second-half hat-trick in a 5-2 win, the striker's been a hot topic of conversation among Pompey fans.

At first, it wasn't quite clear whether Ahadme was a free agent and attempting to win a contract at Fratton Park – or if he still remained tied down to Norwich

It's come to light that the Morrocan remains on the books at Carrow Road, although it's still undefined how long he has left on his current deal.

The fact that Ahadme is on trial trying to earn a loan switch to Fratton Park makes things all the more intriguing.

However, Connor Southwell, Canaries reporter for the Eastern Daily Press, says that's not uncommon for Norwich to do so.

He said: ‘The fact he got a loan last season (at Real Oviedo's B team) indicates he's rated quite highly by Norwich.

‘Norwich think those who go out on loan are better than under-23 level.

Gassan Ahadme in action for Pompey against the Hawks. Picture: Paul Collins

‘So if they do well on loan, there's a chance to come back and get into the first team.

‘It's not uncommon for Norwich to send players out on trial ahead of loan moves. It's almost to get the player to sell themselves to the club.

‘Matthew Dennis is at Southend at the moment, while goalkeeper Aston Oxborough went to Salford on trial last season but ruptured his Achilles in a game and was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.’

But where does Ahadme's long-term future stand in East Anglia?

Arriving from Spanish amateur side Gimnastic de Manresa in January 2019, Norwich initially had high hopes for the 20-year-old.

He made an eye-catching impression in the 2019-20 campaign, netting six times in 14 games, as well as bagging for their under-21s in a Leasing.com Trophy win over Crawley.

That led to him being loaned to Real Oviedo last term, but he was believed to be hampered by a foot injury and was confined to just six games.

What's more, his pathway into Daniel Farke’s first team looks obstructed because of the burgeoning Adam Idah.

The Republic of Ireland international – who is the same age as Ahadme – made 17 outings as Norwich claimed the Championship crown in May.

But a fruitful spell at Pompey, should Danny Cowley opt to sign Ahadme, could change matters.

Southwell added: ‘Most people were fairly surprised he went out on loan to Real Oviedo's B team. Supporters would have preferred to see how he'd have coped in England on loan because he caught the eye for the under-23s.

‘I think he got injured out there. We kept checking on him and he didn't play much – it seemed like he got a pretty bad foot injury, which limited his game-time significantly.

‘When Norwich signed him, they thought he could be someone who could get into the first team eventually. However, they currently have Adam Idah, who is 20 himself and a lot closer to the first team than any of the other young strikers.

‘Norwich feel he can really impress in the Premier League and will be one of the strikers they'll have around this season.

‘Unless you're better than Adam Idah, it's very difficult for a young striker to break into the first team.

‘They signed a lad called Sebastian Soto last summer, who is now a USA international and there was a lot of hype around. But he's just gone to Porto on loan with a view to buy and is six months older than Idah.

‘Norwich sign a lot of young strikers because they know they can make a lot of money if they break into the first team.

‘The club is run on a self-sustainable basis and need those young players to generate cash. Strikers make the most money if you get a successful one.

‘Ahadme is probably one they thought might be able to do that if the stars aligned, but it looks unlikely now.

‘I'd suggest it's kind of make-or-break getting him a loan in England. Portsmouth would be a fantastic loan move and you can never say never if he scores 20 goals-plus.