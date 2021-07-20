Gassan Ahadme. Picture: Rogan Thompson/ JMP Sport

The Blues again fielded a number of triallists throughout the game. There were eight in total.

Norwich’s Gassan Ahadme stole the show for a second time with a first-half double.

Meanwhile, the likes of Jayden Reid and Jay Mingi featured – and there was also a new face present.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how we rated all of the triallists’ performances...

Triallist A - Gassan Ahadme

The Moroccan is starting to develop cult status at Pompey - despite having yet to sign.

After a hat-trick at the hawks, Ahadme's now taken his prolific tally to five goals in just two pre-season friendlies

The striker notched the opening goal with a superb glancing header on six minutes. He got ahead of his marker to nod over the keeper and finish via the underside of the bar.

Then Ahadme bagged his second from the penalty spot in stoppage-time. He was brought down to earn the spot-kick and finished with aplomb.

It wasn't just his goals that impressed, though. His hold-up and link-up play was excellent against a Championship outfit. Fans will continue to clamour to sign him up. 9/10

Triallist B - Brandon Mason

As reported, the Coventry full-back was due to be with Pompey ahead of a potential move.

Mason was brought into action earlier than expected, coming on in the 16th minute to replace the injured Lee Brown.

The 23-year-old took a little while to grow into the game, which is naturally expected at the time he entered the fray.

However, he showed glimpses of his potential, with one lovely cross from the left. 6/10

Triallist C - Corey Addai

The keeper continues to train with Pompey, having also featured in the second half against the Hawks.

Addai was helpless for all three of City's goals as they run riot for a period in the second half.

However, the ex-Barnsley stopper did make one fine save to keep out Kasey Palmer's effort, tipping the shot around his left-hand post.

With fewer than five senior games under his belt, he does look like he might fit the bill as a third-choice keeper. 6/10

Triallist D - Sam Habergham

Continues to train with Pompey, having turned up on the first day of pre-season.

The ex-Lincoln defender came on in a centre-back role before shifting to the left-hand side after Brandon Mason went off. Not too much to note, in truth. 5/10

Triallist E - Jay Mingi

The former Charlton midfielder was impressive against the Hawks.

And it's also understood he's impressed some of his team-mates during training.

Mingi tried to get things going but it was ultimately an uphill challenge coming on against a Championship outfit who were already in their groove.

He then dropped to central defence after Brandon Mason went off. 6/10

Triallist G - Sean Goss

One of the latest triallists to come through the door.

Goss links up with Pompey after spending the past two seasons at Shrewsbury - where he made more than 50 appearances.

Like Mingi, he found it difficult to get into the game in the engine room but that's expected. 6/10

Triallist H - No21

Another new face who has entered the building.

He featured in centre-midfield role but didn't do too much of note.

There was one run when he could have been slipped in by Ellis Harrison, but otherwise couldn't get into things. 5/10

Triallist I - Jayden Reid

The winger's marauding runs against the Hawks had plenty of fans left purring.

Reid had far fewer opportunities to stretch his legs but was the architect of Pompey's equalising goal.