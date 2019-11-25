Have your say

Pompey are hopeful Sean Raggett will be available for the FA Cup second-round tie against Altrincham.

The on-loan Norwich defender limped off with an adductor injury during the Blues’ 2-1 victory at Harrogate in the opening round of the competition earlier this month.

Sean Raggett limped off against Harrogate. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

Raggett missed the 3-0 victory at Rochdale on Saturday, along with hamstring-victims Tom Naylor and Ross McCrorie.

All three will remain sidelined for Rotherham’s visit to Fratton Park tomorrow night.

But while Naylor and McCrorie are earmarked to return for Peterborough’s trip to the south coast on December 7, Raggett may be back to face the National League North outfit this weekend.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘We’ll be working with the same group we had on Saturday – we had no injuries from that game.

‘Raggett has a chance for that (Altrincham) of being available.

'For McCrorie and Naylor, with the nature of their injuries, I think it’s more likely to be next Saturday.’